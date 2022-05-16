US, EU Align On Labor With Eye Toward Broader Enforcement

By Alex Lawson (May 16, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and the European Union closed a bilateral trade summit Monday with a vow to cooperate on labor issues as the two governments work to unite their approaches to workers' rights. Labor is not often considered a high priority in trade talks between the EU and the U.S., where employment laws are sophisticated enough not to require a great amount of bilateral scrutiny, but both governments nevertheless opted to open a dialogue folding together their worker and environmental priorities. The U.S. and the EU set up a new dialogue "to promote internationally recognized labor rights and to help workers and...

