NRC Can't Duck Texas Nuke Waste Fight, 5th Circ. Told

By Michelle Casady (May 16, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission can't evade judicial review of its approval of a West Texas nuclear waste storage project by arguing that all challenges must be funneled through its administrative process, project opponents argued to the Fifth Circuit on Monday. Oil and gas company Fasken Land and Minerals Ltd. and the Permian Basin Land and Royalty Owners — a group formed to oppose the project — told the court that NRC is obligated to comply with the Administrative Procedure Act in approving projects but that it did not do so here. The groups argue that NRC also violated the National...

