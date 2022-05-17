Chevron Asks Justices To Turn Away Suit Over $18B Award

By Caroline Simson (May 17, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Chevron is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a decision from the Ninth Circuit that refused to enforce an $18 billion arbitral award issued to the heirs of a Saudi sheikh, arguing that the heirs are misreading the law and trying to mislead the court. Chevron said in a brief filed Monday with the high court that the heirs forfeited an argument that the oil company cannot fight enforcement of the award in the United States since it did not try to vacate the award in Egypt, the jurisdiction where it was issued, within 90 days, because they didn't...

