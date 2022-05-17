Door Makers To Work On Contract Ahead Of Divestiture

By Matthew Perlman (May 17, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Virginia federal judge overseeing a landmark private merger challenge agreed to let rival door makers work out a long-term supply contract that could help streamline the coming court-ordered sale of a manufacturing plant. U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne on Monday modified the first-of-its-kind divestiture order resulting from a private merger challenge, agreeing to a proposal largely hashed out with Steves & Sons Inc. and its rival and supplier Jeld-Wen during a nonpublic hearing last week. Judge Payne said in an order on Monday that the sides agreed at the hearing that the court should hold off ruling on objections...

