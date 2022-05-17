Utilities Say Market Challengers Missed Window In DC Circ.

By Clark Mindock (May 17, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Utility companies say clean energy and environmental groups were too late with their challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's de facto approval of a plan to establish a Southeastern regional electricity market and want the case tossed. A group of Southeastern utilities including Duke Energy Corp., Dominion Inc. and Southern Co. on Monday told the District of Columbia Circuit Court that it lacks jurisdiction to hear the case because the challenging coalition, which includes groups like Advanced Energy Economy and the Sierra Club, had waited too long to object to FERC's approval of the Southeast Energy Exchange Market, or SEEM....

