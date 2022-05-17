Eight Football Clubs Sue Insurers Amid Pandemic Disruption

By Joel Poultney (May 17, 2022, 7:24 PM BST) -- Eight leading English soccer clubs in both the men's and women's leagues have sued six insurance giants, seeking coverage after matches were temporarily suspended during lockdown. London clubs Tottenham Hotspur, in white, and Arsenal are among several football teams suing insurers to resolve disputes over losses suffered as the COVID-19 pandemic wrought havoc because of business interruptions. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are among the clubs from English soccer's top tier that sued the group of insurers at the High Court on Friday. They seek to resolve insurance disputes over losses caused by business interruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic....

