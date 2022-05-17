EU Lawmakers Near Sweeping Tariff Breaks For Ukraine

By Alex Lawson (May 17, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A key committee of European Union lawmakers has advanced legislation to spare Ukrainian goods from import duties as governments around the globe look to soften the commercial blow on Kyiv as Russia's invasion nears the three-month mark. The European Parliament's International Trade Committee approved a temporary relaxation of trade restrictions on Ukrainian products Monday, with the lawmakers stressing that Ukraine must be able to persist as a manufacturing hub in the face of aggression from Moscow. "The Kremlin's brutal and unprovoked war has targeted Ukraine's ability to trade — but the EU can and will step in to help revive bilateral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS