Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FWS Must Reevaluate Protections For Bistate Sage Grouse

By Morgan Conley (May 17, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has again sent the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service back to the drawing board to better back up its refusal to protect the bistate sage grouse under the Endangered Species Act, agreeing with environmental groups that the agency's decision was arbitrary and capricious.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley granted summary judgment in favor of Desert Survivors, Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project on Monday. The court agreed that despite a previous court ruling requiring FWS to justify why it withdrew a past proposal to list the bistate sage grouse as a threatened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!