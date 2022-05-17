FWS Must Reevaluate Protections For Bistate Sage Grouse

By Morgan Conley (May 17, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has again sent the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service back to the drawing board to better back up its refusal to protect the bistate sage grouse under the Endangered Species Act, agreeing with environmental groups that the agency's decision was arbitrary and capricious. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley granted summary judgment in favor of Desert Survivors, Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project on Monday. The court agreed that despite a previous court ruling requiring FWS to justify why it withdrew a past proposal to list the bistate sage grouse as a threatened...

