Intercontinental Unveils Euroclear Stake Sale To New Buyers

By McCord Pagan (May 17, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. said Tuesday it's selling its nearly 10% ownership in financial market infrastructure company Euroclear Holding NA/SV to two French and Belgian government-owned investment groups for a total of €709 million (about $748 million), a retreat from earlier plans to divest the stake to Silver Lake. In a brief statement Tuesday, ICE said that instead of selling the 9.85% stake to Silver Lake, as announced in October, it's now divesting 5.42% of Euroclear to Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, an investment group owned by the French government, and the remaining 4.43% to Belgian government-owned investment firm Société Fédérale de...

