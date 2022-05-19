Moldova Says $58M Energy Arbitration Award Doesn't Hold Up

By Hailey Konnath (May 19, 2022, 11:42 PM EDT) -- The Republic of Moldova has urged the D.C. Circuit to undo a ruling enforcing a more than $58 million arbitration award in favor of a Ukrainian energy company arguing that the award is being set aside in Europe. According to Moldova, the Paris tribunal that issued the award lacked jurisdiction. After years of litigation over the issue, the European Union Court of Justice, or CJEU, in September issued a ruling in line with Moldova's position, according to the country's brief, which is dated Monday. A corrected version of the brief was filed with the court Wednesday. On top of finding that...

