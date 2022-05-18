Clyde & Co., Deloitte Face Bid To Revive Swaps Advice Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (May 17, 2022, 11:18 PM BST) -- A storage company urged a London appeals court Tuesday to revive claims that two Deloitte partners and Clyde & Co. LLP failed to act independently during an administration process, asking the court to reexamine a settlement with Barclays in a dispute over missold swaps. Stephen Davies QC, counsel for Rhino Enterprises Properties Ltd., told the appeals court that a High Court judge made a mistake when deciding that a 2015 settlement between Jason Schofield, who ran Rhino, and Barclays resolved follow-on litigation. The High Court had said that the Barclays agreement settled all claims against the lender, and additionally any claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS