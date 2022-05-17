PolyMet Seeks To End Tribe's Suit Over Mine Land Swap

By Andrew Westney (May 17, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- PolyMet Mining Inc. has urged a Minnesota federal judge to toss the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's bid to undo a land exchange between the company and the U.S. Forest Service for the NorthMet mining project, saying the tribe hasn't shown any harm from the move and waited too long to bring its suit. The Fond du Lac Band filed its complaint against the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Forest Service in late January, claiming the Forest Service illegally agreed to the land swap to try to avoid litigation with PolyMet, and that wetlands damage and pollution...

