Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Sends Sipco Radio Patent Back To PTAB Again

By Jasmin Jackson (May 17, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday ruled that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision upholding certain claims in Sipco's radio transmission patent was based on erroneous constructions, remanding the patent to the board for review for a second time.

In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel vacated a PTAB decision backing part of Sipco LLC's patent challenged by Emerson Electric Co. — U.S. Patent No. 7,697,492 — that covers radio frequencies used to monitor remote systems.

The panel said the PTAB "incorrectly read" a prior Federal Circuit opinion that reversed the board's initial invalidation of the patent due to flawed claim construction. According...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!