Fed. Circ. Sends Sipco Radio Patent Back To PTAB Again

By Jasmin Jackson (May 17, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday ruled that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision upholding certain claims in Sipco's radio transmission patent was based on erroneous constructions, remanding the patent to the board for review for a second time. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel vacated a PTAB decision backing part of Sipco LLC's patent challenged by Emerson Electric Co. — U.S. Patent No. 7,697,492 — that covers radio frequencies used to monitor remote systems. The panel said the PTAB "incorrectly read" a prior Federal Circuit opinion that reversed the board's initial invalidation of the patent due to flawed claim construction. According...

