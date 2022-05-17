Bitcoin 'Inventor' Gets OK For Libel Suit Over Fraud Claims

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 17, 2022, 5:37 PM BST) -- A judge ruled on Tuesday that the self-described inventor of Bitcoin can proceed with his lawsuit in London against a Norwegian man who allegedly defamed him on Twitter by calling him a fraud. Judge Jaron Lewis dismissed an application to the High Court by Magnus Granath to toss out a defamation claim brought by Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, who has claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the fabled inventor of Bitcoin. Granath argued that Wright's defamation case had no prospects of success and should not be allowed to go to trial. But Judge Lewis disagreed. "Taking all this together, the defendant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS