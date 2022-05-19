Epstein Becker Taps Wilentz Cannabis, Health Care Pro

By Katryna Perera (May 19, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Epstein Becker Green has hired a former Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA shareholder and chair of the American Health Law Association for its health care and life sciences group in Newark, New Jersey, where she will also advise cannabis industry clients. Lisa Gora, who has a breadth of experience in both health care and cannabis law, will counsel health care, corporate and cannabis clients for Epstein Becker and work on issues including licensing, ownership and regulatory compliance, according to a statement from the firm. In an email to Law360, Gora said she has spent a decade practicing as a health care...

