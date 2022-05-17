ENRC's Win Over Dechert May Not Spike SFO Probe

By Christopher Crosby (May 17, 2022, 7:49 PM BST) -- ENRC's court win over claims its Dechert lawyer leaked damaging information from internal investigation to the Serious Fraud Office tarnished the watchdog's reputation, but it may not have sullied the agency's work enough to derail its criminal probe into corruption and bribery, experts say. Former investigators, including ex-SFO director Richard Alderman, willingly listened to Neil Gerrard's allegations that ENRC had paid bribes and breached sanctions. (Dickson Lee/South China Morning Post via Getty Images) High Court Judge David Waksman's bombshell findings that former Dechert partner Neil Gerrard breached his professional obligations to his former client by having off-script talks about his internal...

