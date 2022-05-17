ENRC Fallout Taints Dechert Lawsuit Over UAE Prisoners

By Christopher Crosby (May 17, 2022, 6:13 PM BST) -- The fallout from a damning judgment against Dechert LLP's former head of white-collar crime continued on Tuesday, after an attorney representing political prisoners told a London judge he was a "disgrace" proven to have sullied his clients for profit. John Brisby QC launched the criticisms of ex-Dechert partner Neil Gerrard at a High Court hearing, saying Judge David Waksman's blockbuster findings as part of a separate corruption and bribery case with Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. are evidence of Gerrard's dishonesty. Gerrard, 67, is being sued by two lawyers imprisoned in Ras Al Khaimah, who say he was behind their unlawful arrest...

