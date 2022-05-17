Mayer Brown Gets Most of $2.7M Fee Bid In Duty Evasion Win

By Rae Ann Varona (May 17, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge awarded Mayer Brown LLP $2.5 million in attorney fees for its $24 million win against a New Jersey-based waterworks and fire protection company that was found to have evaded tariffs on Chinese pipe fittings. Having represented whistleblower Island Industries Inc. during a five-year False Claims Act lawsuit against Sigma Corp. and other companies, Mayer Brown had initially requested $2.9 million in attorney fees and expenses in March, saying the amount was reasonable given that it obtained the "very best trial recovery possible" when it recovered "every penny requested." U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner mostly agreed, and...

