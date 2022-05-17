John Wood Fights To Lift Ban On Oil Spill Insurance Claim

By Sophia Dourou (May 17, 2022, 5:59 PM BST) -- A Scottish multinational engineering company urged a London appeals court on Tuesday to allow it to sue a group of insurers in Canada as part of £250 million ($311 million) litigation linked to a major oil pipeline spill. Lawyers for Wood Group Canada Inc. told the Court of Appeal that John Wood Group PLC and its Canadian subsidiary "acted perfectly properly" by initiating legal proceedings in the western province of Alberta in connection with a negligence lawsuit. A Canadian oil and gas company has sued Wood Group Canada for negligence over work performed on a pipeline in Alberta. In response, Wood Group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS