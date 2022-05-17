USPTO Asks Fed. Circ. Not To Rule On Hirshfeld's Power

By Britain Eakin (May 17, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday urged the Federal Circuit not to rule on whether the former interim director was authorized to review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions under the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex ruling, marking the latest development in the ongoing Arthrex saga. In a motion for limited remand, the agency asked the appeals court to send the case back to the agency to allow newly Senate-confirmed USPTO Director Kathi Vidal to decide whether to review a 2018 PTAB decision that killed Arthrex Inc.'s medical implant device patent in a challenge from Smith & Nephew Inc. Drew...

