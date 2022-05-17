Pot Co. Canopy Tolerates Anti-Latina Workplace, Lawsuit Says

By Katryna Perera (May 17, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A former events manager for cannabis company Canopy Growth USA LLC has sued it in Texas federal court, claiming she was discriminated against and wrongfully terminated for being Latina. Ailenn Alba filed her complaint on May 11 against Canopy and another entity called EB Transaction SUB II LLC. The complaint asserts counts of wrongful termination, discrimination, unlawful retaliation, and failure to accommodate under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII. According to the complaint, Alba was born in Colombia, and while her first language is Spanish, she also speaks fluent English but with an accent. She worked for the defendants...

