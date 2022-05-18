AGLIC Can't Make Affiliated FM Help Pay For Roof Damage

By Riley Murdock (May 18, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Zurich unit can't force Affiliated FM Insurance Co. to partially cover its losses if it's found liable for a former Solo cup factory's hail-damaged roof, a Missouri federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Douglas Harpool permanently dismissed claims that Affiliated FM should have to split the cost of repairs to the roof of a Springfield, Missouri, warehouse building owned by commercial real estate property owner Davis Properties, finding that Affiliated FM's policy expired before the hail incident, according to the decision. Because the Zurich unit, American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., and AFM were insuring the building at different...

