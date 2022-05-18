Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Restaurant Co. Wins Fight Over Tenn. Trans Bathroom Signs

By Joyce Hanson (May 18, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A restaurant company and its owner have won their court battle against a Tennessee law requiring businesses to post "warning" signs outside their bathrooms if they let transgender people use them, convincing a federal judge that the statute violates their First Amendment rights by compelling speech.

U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger struck down the 2021 law on Tuesday, ruling that its enforcement would violate the First Amendment. The government may state an opinion for the community, but if it "wishes to speak freely, it must speak in its own voice," rather than using "its police powers to 'compel private persons to...

