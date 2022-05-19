PTAB Cases Dip As Board Leans On Discretionary Denials

By Britain Eakin (May 18, 2022, 11:46 PM EDT) -- Filings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board dropped slightly in 2021, while Federal Circuit appeals of board decisions dove by 40%, declines that lawyers attributed to the board's use of discretion to deny patent challenges and the deferential standard of review at the appeals court. Overall, patent challengers filed 1,303 petitions at the PTAB last year compared to 1,443 petitions in 2020, a roughly 10% drop, according to Lex Machina's new patent litigation report. Meanwhile, appeals of PTAB decisions plunged 40% from 555 in 2020 to 334 last year. The dip in PTAB filings in 2021 is most likely attributable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS