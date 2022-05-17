4th Circuit Won't Rethink Baltimore Climate Suit Remand

By Keith Goldberg (May 17, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday stood by its decision that Baltimore's suit seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages from fossil fuel companies belongs in state court, rejecting a rehearing bid from Chevron, ExxonMobil and other energy producers. The companies had urged the appeals court to reconsider a panel's April reaffirmation of a decision upholding the state court remand of Baltimore's suit seeking to put fossil fuel companies on the hook for climate-related infrastructure damages. But the Fourth Circuit denied the bid for en banc rehearing in a brief order Tuesday, saying no judge requested a vote on the matter. In remanding Baltimore's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS