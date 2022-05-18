Del. Plaintiffs Firms Pan Proposed Corporate Law Changes

By Jeff Montgomery (May 18, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Several prominent plaintiffs firms in Delaware have voiced opposition to proposed changes in the state's vaunted corporation law that would grant officers more liability protections, arguing that the revisions are at best unnecessary and at worst could encourage unsavory or careless business behavior. The proposed changes would come in the First State's annual update to the Delaware General Corporation Law and would grant officers the same protection as directors from liability for some duty of care breach claims. A state legislative committee is scheduled to take action on the multipart bill — which also would authorize an expansion of some stockholder appraisal...

