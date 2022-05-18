Cuban Cognac Heirs Want Suit Against Pernod Ricard Revived

By Carolina Bolado (May 18, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The heirs of a Cuban cognac company asked the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to overturn the dismissal of their Helms-Burton Act suit against Pernod Ricard SA, arguing that the French spirits company should have to face the lawsuit in Florida over its use of empty oak barrels and other assets seized by Fidel Castro's government. In oral arguments in Miami, attorneys for the heirs of Conac Cueto CIA told an Eleventh Circuit panel that the district court should not have dismissed their suit based on lack of jurisdiction without holding an evidentiary hearing on the issue first. Wayne Atkins, who represents...

