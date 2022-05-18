Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cuban Cognac Heirs Want Suit Against Pernod Ricard Revived

By Carolina Bolado (May 18, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The heirs of a Cuban cognac company asked the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to overturn the dismissal of their Helms-Burton Act suit against Pernod Ricard SA, arguing that the French spirits company should have to face the lawsuit in Florida over its use of empty oak barrels and other assets seized by Fidel Castro's government.

In oral arguments in Miami, attorneys for the heirs of Conac Cueto CIA told an Eleventh Circuit panel that the district court should not have dismissed their suit based on lack of jurisdiction without holding an evidentiary hearing on the issue first.

Wayne Atkins, who represents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!