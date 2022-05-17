Vaping Cos. Say FDA Changed Rules On Flavored Products

By Carolina Bolado (May 17, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Several e-cigarette companies asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to reverse the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's denial of their applications to sell flavored tobacco products, arguing that the agency changed the rules during the process and failed to properly consider their applications. In oral arguments in Miami, attorneys for the vaping companies said the FDA failed to give fair notice of the requirements for approval of their Pre-Market Tobacco Products applications for flavored electronic nicotine delivery system, or ENDS, products. Bidi Vapor LLC's attorney Eric Gotting told the court that his client asked the FDA in February 2020 what was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS