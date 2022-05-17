Fla. Taxpayers Renew Challenge Over Nixed Disney District

By Nathan Hale (May 17, 2022, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Following a federal judge's rejection of their suit last week, a group of Florida taxpayers has turned to state court in their bid to reverse the state's recent dissolution of a special taxing district surrounding Walt Disney World after The Walt Disney Co. voiced opposition to what detractors call the state's "Don't Say Gay" law. A group of Florida taxpayers has turned to state court in their bid to reverse the state's recent dissolution of a special taxing district surrounding Walt Disney World after The Walt Disney Co. voiced opposition to what detractors call the state's "Don't Say Gay" law. (Dan...

