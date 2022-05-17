Samsung Says Patent Pool Owes $11.7M In Royalties

By Gina Kim (May 17, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Patent pool MPEG LA skipped out on more than $11 million in royalty payments to Samsung for video compressing patents as a way of punishing the electronics giant for leaving the pool in early 2020, according to a breach of contract suit filed in New York state court. Samsung Electronics said in its complaint Monday that Colorado-based MPEG LA failed to pay royalties mandated by a licensing agreement that permitted the use of Samsung's portfolio of high efficiency video coding patents essential to the H.265, or HEVC Standard. "MPEG LA's attempt to punish Samsung by depriving it of licensing revenues that MPEG...

