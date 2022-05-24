Cos. Should Comment Now On New Offshore Wind Areas

By Andrew Glenn (May 24, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- On April 29, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued calls for information and nominations, or CFIs, for numerous call areas along the Central Atlantic and Oregon coasts. The CFIs are the latest in a slew of activity by BOEM to harness the nation's offshore wind resources, and achieve the goal of generating 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. The call areas represent those portions of the outer continental shelf, or OCS, preliminarily identified as suitable for development.[1] The publication of the call areas subjects them to a 60-day public comment period, which ends on...

