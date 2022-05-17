Santa Fe Archdiocese Inks $121.5M Deal To End Abuse Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (May 17, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Archdiocese of Santa Fe has agreed to pay $121.5 million to resolve sexual abuse claims by roughly 375 alleged victims in its Chapter 11 case in New Mexico, according to separate statements issued Tuesday by the official creditors committee and the archdiocese. The settlement will be funded by the ADSF, its affiliates — including parishes — and ADSF's insurance carriers, and the proposed deal excludes lawyers' fees and costs, according to the archdiocese. In addition to monetary relief, the settlement also includes non-monetary provisions in which the ADSF agreed to create an archive documenting the abuses within the community and...

