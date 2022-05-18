DocuSign Leaders Face Investor Suit Over Pandemic Growth

By Sarah Jarvis (May 18, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The CEO and directors of e-signature company DocuSign Inc. have been hit with a derivative shareholder lawsuit claiming they misled investors with predictions of long-term demand for the company's software after pandemic restrictions dissipated, culminating in a stock drop after disappointing December financial results. Shareholder Michael Pottetti alleged in his Tuesday complaint, filed in a Delaware federal court, that DocuSign CEO Daniel D. Springer and several company directors made misrepresentations or failed to disclose that much of its accelerated growth in 2020 and early 2021 was due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions or that demand for DocuSign waned as pandemic restrictions lifted....

