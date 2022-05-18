Ga. Justices Question Police Powers In Anthem Case

By Kelcey Caulder (May 17, 2022, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday, in reviewing state court orders barring two Anthem units from ending network agreements with a Georgia health care system, questioned what constitutes a public health emergency and who can declare them. Last year, a new state law came into effect that prohibits insurers from terminating providers from their network during a public health emergency. Sections of the state's code also mandate that in the event of a public health emergency, an insurer shall not terminate a provider from its network and must reimburse a provider at its most recent contracted in-network rates during the emergency...

