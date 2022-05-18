Ex-Thomas Horstemeyer Trio Launch Atlanta IP Boutique

By Emily Sides (May 18, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A trio of former Thomas Horstemeyer LLP partners announced Tuesday that they've left the firm to co-found their own intellectual property boutique called Perilla Knox & Hildebrandt LLP in the Atlanta area. Jason Perilla, Kenny Knox and Thomas Hildebrandt said that they bring a combined 30 years of experience in IP law, plus backgrounds in engineering and science. They hope to leverage remote work and other efficiencies as they strike out on their own. Perilla told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that as the pandemic ushered in remote work, the name partners were surprised by the rapid impacts that technology had on...

