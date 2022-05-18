'Fraudulent Attack' To Seize Credit Biz Falls Flat

By Joanne Faulkner (May 18, 2022, 4:39 PM BST) -- A judge ruled on Wednesday that a credit lender had been the victim of a "fraudulent attack" by companies and individuals trying to seize control of the business, tossing claims that would-be de facto directors had the authority to take over. Judge Mark Pelling struck out claims at the High Court brought by a group of special purpose vehicles and individuals that purported to have taken over Great Hall Mortgages No. 1 PLC, which is described as a note issuance company. Cherry Services and "ostensible individuals" had sought to remove the genuine directors of Great Hall and appoint themselves as alternative...

