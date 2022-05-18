Canon Loses Challenge To €28M Gun-Jumping Fine

By Silvia Martelli (May 18, 2022, 4:56 PM BST) -- The European Union's antitrust watchdog was right to hit Canon Inc. with a €28 million ($29.4 million) fine for jumping the gun on its $6 billion purchase of Toshiba Corp.'s medical systems unit, judges ruled on Wednesday. The EU's General Court dismissed the Japanese camera maker's challenge to the 2019 fine, finding that it should have reported the 2016 acquisition to the European Commission before making any of the transactions at issue. Canon bought Toshiba's newly created nonvoting share in the medical systems business, along with options that could later be converted into ordinary shares, for around $6.1 billion in mid-March...

