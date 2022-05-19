Fulham FC Wins New Trial In Suit Over Career-Ending Injury

By Joanne Faulkner (May 19, 2022, 6:33 PM BST) -- An English soccer team has successfully challenged a decision that it was liable when a young player was injured during a match, after a judge said weight should have been given to the referee's decision not to award a foul. Fulham Football Club successfully appealed on Wednesday a ruling that it was guilty of negligence and vicariously liable when one of its players tackled Jordan Jones during an under-18s game in 2016, which resulted in a serious injury to the player's right ankle. Southwest London club Fulham also argued on appeal that weight should have been given to the match referee's...

