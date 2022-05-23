Pub Co. Hits Broker With £3M Suit Over Insolvent Insurer

By Ronan Barnard (May 23, 2022, 7:10 PM BST) -- A pub company has sued its insurance broker for £3 million ($3.8 million) for allegedly failing to do its due diligence on an insurer that later went into liquidation without paying the bar's £2 million fire claim. Few Inns Ltd. launched a negligence suit against Towergate Underwriting Group Ltd., saying the broker did not fulfill its duties when it placed the company with the insurer Gable Insurance AG, according to its particulars of claim filed with the High Court on May 4, which has now been made public. Few Inns bought a fire insurance policy through Towergate in April 2015 for its...

