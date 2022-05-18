Kirkland-Led Clearlake Closes 7th Flagship Fund With $14B

By McCord Pagan (May 18, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Clearlake Capital Group LP, guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Wednesday it had closed on its seventh flagship fund with more than $14.1 billion raised from investors, with plans to continue the strategy of investing across the technology, industrial and consumer sectors. Clearlake Capital Partners VII was oversubscribed, exceeding its initial target of $10 billion and receiving contributions from investors such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, according to a statement. Santa Monica, California-based Clearlake now has more than $72 billion in assets under management, it added. "It is gratifying to have the support of such a...

