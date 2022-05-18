UK Says £92M Real Estate Tech Deal Hurt Competition

By Matthew Perlman (May 18, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- U.K. enforcers said Wednesday that Dye & Durham's completed £91.5 million ($113 million) acquisition of real estate services company TM Group may have hurt competition for property search services in the country and may need to be unwound. The Competition and Markets Authority released the provisional findings from its in-depth, Phase 2 investigation of the deal, saying that enforcers found the companies were two of the four largest providers of property search services in the U.K. before the merger and competed closely with each other. As a result of the tie-up, the agency said, the combined company faces little competition which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS