Wis. Court Backs Approval Of $700M Gas Plant

By Clark Mindock (May 18, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin properly issued a key certificate for a $700 million natural gas plant, a state judge ruled, overriding a challenge from the Sierra Club and Clean Wisconsin. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jacob B. Frost ruled Tuesday that the environmental challengers failed to convince him that the commission had abdicated its statutory requirements while reviewing the proposed project, and had properly issued a certificate of public convenience and need. The plant was proposed as part of a broader infrastructure development plan that Minnesota Power had said is necessary in order to help the state utility adequately...

