Antero Wants $14M Added To $11.8M Kickback Trial Win

By Michelle Casady (May 18, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Antero Resources Corp. has asked a Texas federal judge to award it $14.2 million in equitable disgorgement on top of an $11.8 million jury verdict it secured in a kickback trial last month against its former operations superintendent in West Virginia. The energy exploration and production company's Tuesday motion argued that John Kawcak should pay back compensation it paid to him "during the years of his disloyalty," including $2.6 million in salary and bonuses, $9.4 million in stock options and 130,170 shares of Antero Midstream. Antero is also seeking $2.1 million in prejudgment interest. Antero told U.S. District Judge Terry R....

