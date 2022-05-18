Commerce Wants Input On Crypto Framework

By Alyssa Aquino (May 18, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce sought public feedback Wednesday on how it can support and leverage cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and other digital asset technologies as it looks to establish a framework to enhance U.S. economic competitiveness in the field. In a notice in the Federal Register, Commerce's International Trade Administration posed several questions to the public that are broadly aimed at scoping out the current regulatory landscape for domestic digital asset businesses, including any hurdles that are impacting their ability to compete globally and opportunities for federal oversight. "What obstacles do U.S. digital asset businesses face when competing globally?" the agency asked....

