EU Court Rejects Challenge To Copper Merger Block

By Bryan Koenig (May 18, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A European General Court panel Wednesday flatly rejected Wieland-Werke AG's challenge to a European Commission decision to block its proposed purchase of a fellow German rolled copper manufacturer. The court rejected each of Wieland's arguments asserting that it should have been allowed to buy Aurubis AG's rolled copper products business and Schwermetall, a joint venture between Wieland and Aurubis. The court found among other things that the commission was permitted to deem proposed divestiture plans insufficient, didn't improperly contradict findings from a merger review months earlier, and didn't botch the market analysis by distinguishing between "low-end" rolled copper and the "high-end"...

