3rd Circ. Won't Revive Blind Podiatrist's Bias Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 18, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit won't give a blind podiatrist another shot at his claims that he was the victim of discrimination after he was removed from a list of referring physicians participating in New Jersey's medical marijuana program, the federal appeals court said Wednesday. In a brief per curiam opinion, a three-judge panel noted that "by his own admission," plaintiff Dr. Darren James, who claims that he was unfairly booted from the program in 2017, is "a podiatrist —a D.P.M. — and not a medical doctor (M.D.)." "The fact that he previously was able to register online for the MMP as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS