Groups Want FTC To Investigate Electric Utility Corruption

By Clark Mindock (May 18, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Citing nuclear subsidies bribes in Illinois and Ohio as well as anti-solar campaigns in Florida and Arizona, more than 200 groups on Wednesday asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate electric utility abuses they say pose an urgent threat to consumers. In a 42-page letter sent to the five-member commission, the coalition of consumer, environmental and public interest groups described what they said were widespread anti-competitive abuses by monopoly utilities across the country. The groups detailed political abuses to secure lucrative government subsidies for aging energy infrastructure in exchange for millions in bribes and legislative efforts to curb renewable energy installation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS