FCC Tells 'Gateway' Providers To Craft Anti-Robocall Plans

By Christopher Cole (May 19, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to require that telecoms block illegal robocalls when they route phone traffic into the U.S. In an effort to tackle the longstanding problem of unwanted and scam calls, the FCC mandated that so-called "gateway" providers that channel international calls implement a protocol known as STIR/SHAKEN and take other steps to weed out robocalls. Commissioners in the 4-0 vote agreed to a trio of initiatives to address an issue that has plagued callers for years and presents new ways of bedeviling them as international pathways are increasingly used to route illegal calls. Thursday's action includes...

