6th Circ. Asked To Keep Biden ICE Enforcement Curbs Frozen

By Alyssa Aquino (May 18, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A trio of red states urged the Sixth Circuit to uphold a court order blocking the Biden administration's narrowed immigration enforcement priorities, saying Wednesday that the policy defies federal officers' mandate to detain certain immigrants. The Republican attorneys general for Arizona, Montana and Ohio told the appeals court that an Ohio judge was correct to freeze parts of a September 2021 federal guidance instructing immigration enforcement officers to prioritize immigrants who pose a border security, public safety or national security threat for removal. But the states argued that the policy prevents officers from taking enforcement actions against people outside those priority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS