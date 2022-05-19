Silica Exclusion Applies To Dust Damage, 8th Circ. Says

By Ben Zigterman (May 19, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel agreed with a lower court that an exclusion for silica prevented coverage for damage from a construction project where a wall was cut without using dust protection. The three-judge panel said Wednesday that Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance does not owe coverage to policyholder Dingmann Brothers Construction, which had been hired to install a garage door for MNDKK LLC. An Eighth Circuit panel agreed with a lower court that an exclusion for silica prevented coverage for damage from a construction project where a wall was cut without using dust protection. (iStock.com/Michał Chodyra) After the project led to silica dust...

